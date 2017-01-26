Council debate to be held on Absolutely Ten Pin refurbishment

A debate on the closure of Salt Hill Park’s Absolutely Ten Pin will be held at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The Slough Borough Council meeting at The Curve will discuss a petition to keep the bowling centre from closing after May this year.

The petition was started by the centre's current provider Slough Community Leisure (SCL) who says it has fetched more than 2,100 signatures.

However, the council says only 1,518 signatories live, work or study in the Slough area.

SCL has been asked to leave the council-owned building by the end of May because its contract will have expired.

SCL is unable to re-bid for the contract for financial reasons but is demanding the site remains unaltered.

The council plans to refurbish the site into a multi-activity leisure site which will be run by a new provider, which cannot be announced for legal reasons.

The centre will include four bowling lanes instead of the current 18. Proposals released by the council in December also included a Skiplex, trampolining, caving, high wire climbing and other activities.

The petition's organiser and SCL chief executive Rob Whitehouse will speak before councillors at the public meeting starting at 7pm at the William Street centre.