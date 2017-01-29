Holocaust survivor shares experiences with Slough students

A Holocaust survivor shared his experiences with students from Slough secondary schools at The Curve on Wednesday.

Uri Winterstein, who was hidden as a baby by a non-Jewish family during the Second World War, spoke to students from Ditton Park Academy, Beechwood School, Slough and Eton CoE School and Eden Girls School at the William Street centre.

The Slovakian, who was born in October 1943, told the 140 students how his parents preached tolerance and peace in the face of the Nazi's atrocities.

Nine of the 73-year-old's wider family, including his 91-year-old grandmother, were sent to Auschwitz where they were killed.

The visit was part of the Holocaust Educational Trust's Outreach programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

Uri has been speaking at schools for the Trust since 2013.

A Slough Borough Council spokesman said: "Students from across Slough had the great privilege of meeting and engaging with a survivor of the Holocaust.

"Uri shares his family story with students across the country to promote and encourage tolerance and acceptance in our everyday lives."