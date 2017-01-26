Herschel Medical Centre praised in latest CQC report

Herschel Medical Centre was rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this month after being told it 'requires improvement' in June.

The Osborne Street surgery was praised by the government watchdog for its 'open and transparent approach to safety' and 'compassionate' treatment of patients.

When the CQC inspected the practice on November 23, 2016, patients said they noticed improvements in the availability of appointments.

In its report, published on Friday, January 13, the CQC said: "Patients told us they felt involved in decision making about the care and treatment they received.

"They also told us they felt listened to and supported by staff and had sufficient time during consultations to make an informed decision about the choice of treatment available to them.

"they were satisfied with the care provided by the practice and said their dignity and privacy was respected."

The surgery was rated 'good' across all of the CQC's five categories.

The health inspectorate's judgment contrasts sharply with its report in June, which rated the surgery as 'requires improvement' in four categories and 'good' in just one.