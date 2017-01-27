Patient says food served at Wexham Park Hospital 'has to change'

A patient has called for a review of the food served at Wexham Park Hospital after she claims she was served undercooked and inedible meals during her stay there.

The 46-year-old, who asked not to be named, was admitted to the hospital last month and had two stays there before being discharged at the end of last week.

She told the Express that during her time on the ward, serving staff gave her a fish and chip supper that was partially frozen.

She also described the sausages as ‘like eating cardboard’ and said that food was wet due to condensation seeping through from sealed plastic containers.

“I know that no one can ever get hospital food perfect but the way they’re doing it has to be changed,” the Slough resident said.

“The food is not checked to see if it’s the exact temperature it should be and anything that is nutritional is cooked out in the microwave.

“I’d rather have a cheap TV dinner.”

The patient added she regularly saw elderly patients struggling to break through the food’s plastic container lids.

Serving staff also told her that the industrial microwave ovens for heating the food only had room for 30 meals but there were 38 people on the ward during her stay there, the patient said.

The hospital’s catering is run by Sodexo Healthcare Ltd, which was given a food hygiene rating of ‘five’ or ‘very good’ by Slough Borough Council in September.

But the patient said a review needs to be undertaken of the food to ensure regular temperature checks are carried out and more nutritional food is provided.

In a statement, a Frimley Health Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We thank this patient for bringing her concerns to our attention and we will be investigating them with our external catering supplier.

“We place great importance on the quality of food we provide for our patients and offer them a range of options to choose from. All our meals are nutritionally balanced with menus approved by our hospital dietitian.

“If patients or their carers have concerns about any aspects of their care we would encourage them to raise them at the time with the nurse in charge. The sooner we hear about concerns, the sooner we are able to address them.”