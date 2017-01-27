Slough 10-year-old reads poem to 100,000 people at London's Women's March

A young girl from Slough faced a crowd of 100,000 people and read a powerful poem at London’s Women’s March on Saturday.

Sumayah Siddiqi, 10, from Long Readings Lane, was asked by her mum Julie to read the poem, For Love, just a day before the march, which was held in protest at new US President Donald Trump’s comments on women.

Julie, a political activist who has been involved with a number of charities and community projects, said her daughter was happy to join her on the march.

The poem read by Sumayah portrays a message of meeting adversity and terror with love and peace, and was written by Belgian poet Dorothy Oger the day after last year’s terrorist attacks in Brussels.

The poem has since been translated into 60 languages and has been shared worldwide.

The poet joined Sumayah on stage in Trafalgar Square, along with actress Juliet Rylance and TV personality Sandi Toksvig.

Despite the short notice, Sumayah, a pupil of Farnham Common Junior School, pulled off her performance without a snag.

Julie told the Express: “She just took it in her stride. She did very well and I’m very proud.

“I think her worry is, how do you tell people without sounding like you’re boasting?

“She didn’t want to say it in a way that looked like showing off.”

Julie, a former director of the Islamic Society of Britain, who sits on the national Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group, is used to speaking on a public platform.

As a nod to the late George Michael’s Choose Life t-shirt, Sumayah wore a top of a similar style reading ‘Choose Love.’

Although Sumayah has not watched enough news to know the ins-and-outs of the new Trump administration, she has picked up on the controversy Trump has caused, Julie added.

“She knows enough to know he’s causing trouble,” she said.

“I think she sees that he has said things that are just not acceptable for men to say, particularly one who’s leading a big country.

“She’s very interested in women’s issues, partly that’s because I am.

“I think particularly it’s talked about a lot more now than it used to be.”

Julie described the atmosphere of Saturday’s march, which was one of many women’s marches held across the world, as ‘amazing’.

She added: “There was a genuine sense that we felt particularly connected with each other. A lot of people felt they needed something to come together.”