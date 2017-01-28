SPICE skaters 'bring the house down' at national championships

After just two hours practice, Slough special needs ice skaters Special People on Ice (SPICE) ‘brought the house down’ at the British Syncronised Skating Championships.

The group was invited to perform a skating demonstration in front of 800 people in between competitions featuring synchronised skating teams from across the country on Sunday, January 15.

The SPICE skaters pulled off an impressive routine despite having not been able to practise on a full size rink since Slough’s ice arena closed for refurbishment on October 28.

Delays in constructing a temporary rink led to Windsor on Ice offering SPICE free use of its much smaller seasonal rink in December.

However the crew only managed to get two hours of practice over two sessions before heading off to Nottingham.

SPICE founder Ricci Hodgson said: “It was quite emotional really, they got a standing ovation. They did really well. They had a really good time and they looked really great.

“I heard one of the other teams chatting to each other and one of the girls said ‘they’re actually quite good aren’t they?’

“A lot of people expect a special needs synchro team to not be good but they are.

“With just two hours to create and perfect a routine, they literally brought the house down.”

SPICE are the only special needs synchronised ice skating team in Europe and are the only special needs skating group in the world to have an ice hockey, synchronised skating and regular skating team.

Ricci added: “On our Facebook page we’re getting comments from people who haven’t even heard of us.

“It’s really nice to get what we’re doing highlighted.”

Despite the limited chances to practise, Slough-based adult synchronised ice skating team Illusion came eight out of 11 teams and got 1.5 points more than a previous competition in Cardiff earlier this season.

Slough’s B team Allstars beat their personal best by scoring 58.50 points in their performance and the mixed aged team Magic soldiered on in the rink despite losing a skater a week before the competition.