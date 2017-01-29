Slough Youth Parliament campaign to lower voting age

Calls to lower the voting age to 16 have been made by Slough Youth Parliament (SYP) members as part of a national campaign.

On Friday, January 20, Slough’s Youth Parliament member Alaa Fawaz, 15, and her deputy Faheem Anwar, 14, met Slough’s MP Fiona Mactaggart and successfully lobbied her support.

They are campaigning alongside almost 300 elected members of the UK Youth Parliament.

Alaa said: “Lowering the voting age to 16, combined with strong citizenship education, would empower young people to better engage in society and influence decisions.

“People who can consent to medical treatment, work full-time, pay taxes, get married or enter a civil partnership and join the armed forces should also have the right to vote.”

Lowering the voting age was a key issue in the UK Youth Parliament’s Make Your Mark campaign in November.

SYP successfully lobbied Slough Borough Council (SBC) to support the cause in 2015.

SBC commissioner for education and children’s services Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: “We are very proud of our youth parliament and their commitment to improving the rights of young people. Our members are creating a brighter future for Slough, and we will continue to work with them to ensure their voice is heard.”