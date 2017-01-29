Joint scheme to give help to vulnerable migrants in Slough

Help and advice for migrants on immigration and voluntary returns is being offered at a new surgery launched in Slough.

The pilot scheme is being run in partnership between non-profit organisation Jeena International, the Home Office and Crimestoppers.

Jeena, which is based in Slough, aims to support and prevent the exploitation of the vulnerable, and to challenge misrepresented teachings of culture, traditions and religion.

Founder Rani Bilkhu, who spoke at the launch event on Friday, said: “We want to build bridges between communities.”

She described how people who are in the country illegally are more likely to be exploited and end up as victims of modern slavery.

Rani warned of crimes going unreported in isolated communities that are growing every day.

At the time of the last census, Slough saw the largest numerical increase of foreign-born residents in the region, up by 26,075 or 91 per cent since 2001, with a total of 54,652 foreign-born residents.

“Getting the support of the communities is going to be really important,” Rani added.

Speaking at the event, Home Office deputy director Claire Shacklock said: “The Home Office has been very clear it wants to reduce migration and we are making it difficult to enter the UK illegally.

“But we need to reach out more to build trust. We have high hopes for this project.”

Crimestoppers’ head of operations, Adrian Tudway, spoke of his organisation’s role, revealing 95 per cent of the calls it takes are from people who either did not know about or are too scared to go to the relevant authorities.

He said: “The way austerity has affected community policing makes organisations like Jeena even more important.

“We’re proud to be working together on this project.”

Slough police commander Gavin Wong admitted vulnerable people are reluctant to talk to officers.

“If we can signpost people to schemes like this then we’re more likely to find out what is going on,” he said. “Modern slavery is a crime which is awfully under-reported.”

The event was attended by community leaders including Satish Sharma, secretary for the National Hindu Council Temple.

“Nobody thinks of the Home Office as compassionate,” he said.

“But we have to work together, and we have to start sharing responsibility for the movement of people around the world.”

Surgeries are held from 2-6pm on the first and third Friday of every month at the YES Shop, 61 Queensmere Shopping Centre.

Jeena also runs a specialist black, Asian, minority ethic and refugee (BAMER) counselling service, which is free for victims of all crimes in the Thames Valley area. It began in November and runs until March.

Jeena offers a one-to-one service including via Facetime, Skype and WhatsApp, as well as separate group sessions for men, women, young people and victims of female genital mutilation (FGM).

Sessions are available in English, Gujrati, Hindu, Punjabi and Urdu. For information on the referral process please email smile@jeena.org.uk or call Rani on 07958603541.