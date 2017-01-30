Aspiring artists put on exhibition at Queensmere Observatory

Talented young artists had their hard work recognised at an exhibition in Slough’s Queensmere Observatory shopping centre on Saturday.

The exhibition, put on by Slough-based Art Classes Group, included colourful landscape paintings and drawings by about 30 youngsters of a variety of ages.

Students gave presentations on their work, a required step for their Arts Council England Award in the Arts.

Students also produced still life drawings of a vase filled with flowers as part of the course.

Art Classes Group head Marinela Caldarus was proud to see how much her students progressed since the club launched in April 2016.

She said: "Each month we're seeing how much they're improving.

"We do a lot of work one-to-one and the programme is designed for each of them."

Chris Debbinney-Wright, from Ascot, was impressed with his 10-year-old daughter Mya's work.

He said: "It's amazing how much Mya has come up.

"Mariana really helps and also challenges them to do more outside of their comfort zones."