Council receives £1.5m to get more people walking and cycling to work

Reporter:

James Hockaday

A £1.5 milllion government grant to get more people cycling and walking to work has been awarded to Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The money is part of a £64m boost for 25 local authorities across the country from the Department for Transport.

The money will be used for more safety and awareness training for cyclists, secure cycle storage, bike repair and maintenance courses, mapping for pedestrians, road safety measures and more.

The funding will also target those looking to get back into work who are restricted by the cost of transport.

The funding was announced by Transport Minister Andrew Jones on Thursday, January 26.

He said: "We are committed to improving how people travel and this investment will ensure that people’s journeys are cheaper, safer and better for the environment.

"It will help people to become more active and better transport planning will reduce congestion on our roads."

