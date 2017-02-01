'Spread a little kindness' to mark Children's Mental Health Week

In aid of Children's Mental Health Week, Slough Borough Council (SBC) has encouraged residents to 'spread a little kindness.'

The awareness week, running from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, is run by children's mental health charity Place2Be.

In Slough, there are around 2,300 young people diagnosed with a mental health condition.

It is likely many others are suffering in silence.

SBC commissioner for children Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: "We all know someone, or are that someone, who is experiencing a challenging time.

"We also know how hard it is to watch someone struggling with life whether it is trouble at home, bullying, not doing well in class or illness and not know how to help them.

"Our message - spread a little kindness; whether that is a listening ear, a helping hand or just telling someone how much you appreciate them."

Visit www.childrensmentalhealthweek.org.uk for details on children’s mental health week.

For a children's mental health parent's guide visit www.slough.gov.uk, click the Slough Services Guide link and search 'children’s mental health parents’ guide.'