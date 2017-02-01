Councillors reject Absolutely Ten Pin petition

A petition against changes to Salt Hill Park's Absolutely Ten Pin bowling centre was rejected at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting last night (Tuesday).

Leisure providers Slough Community Leisure (SCL) started the petition in November which has gained 1,518 signatures from people who live, work or study in Slough.

The leisure trust, whose contract with SBC expires at the end of May, demands the centre remains as it is.

SBC plans to transform the centre into a multi-activity leisure centre including a Skiplex, an indoor caving facility, trampolines, other activities and four bowling lanes instead of its current 18.

SCL will not bid for a new contract for financial reasons, but fears for the jobs of Absolutely Ten Pin's 30 employees under the centre’s new providers.

Under transfer of undertakings employment law, employee's jobs would be protected if the centre was handed to the new providers with equipment inside.

However, SCL previously agreed to deliver the centre to the council as ‘an empty shell’ when its contract finished.

Councillors debated on what action they could take at the meeting.

SCL's chief executive Rob Whitehouse and chairman of trustees Zafar Ali addressed councillors at the meeting.

Mr Whitehouse urged councillors to reconsider and said Absolutely Ten Pin was an award winning centre with ‘overwhelming support’.

He said: "Please see sense, keep ten pin bowling where it is. Let's not cut off our noses to spite our faces."

Charity trustee Zafar Ali said: "We are deeply concerned at the malicious falsehoods that are being issued by the council, officers or members, that we are misleading the public."

He was referring to Councillor Joginder Bal’s (Lab, Farnham) assertion that the petition portrayed the council as deliberately shutting the centre permanently.

At the meeting Councillor Dexter Smith (Cons, Colnbrook with Poyle) opposed closing it down saying there is a strong demand for it.

He said: "I can't understand why anyone would want to take that away from the people of Slough."

Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “It’s a sad situation.

“It’s a shame it’s come to this that we are here falling out.”

Councillors voted to take no action on the petition.

Before he left, Mr Ali challenged councillors to a public debate and said: “I’m getting sick and tired of these lies.”

A council member in the hall shouted out ‘you can leave then.’

Mr Ali responded: “You come and debate with me boys, we’ll see where that will get you.”

The meeting took pace at The Curve in William Street.