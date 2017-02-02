Fly-tippers dump waste on frozen Slough canal

Fly-tippers took advantage of January's freezing weather by dumping tyres, children's toys and kitchen appliances on the iced over Slough canal.

Members of Friends of Slough Canal (FOSC) were frustrated because the icy canal was too dangerous to walk by to collect rubbish.

Members last reported seeing the waste on Saturday. FOSC member Phil Wyatt says rubbish is a regular problem in the canal and that members clean up around the area once a month.

He said: "Two years ago the canal arm was dredged. It was beautiful for about a fortnight, absolutely immaculate, then of course it got back to what it was.

"All of our money has been spent [cleaning the canal] and we've got people who just want to spoil it for everybody."

Mr Wyatt is afraid the waste could be a hazard for boats using the canal, which is owned by the Canal and River Trust.

FOSC is holding a canal clean on Sunday. The team will start at Highline Boatyard in Mansion Lane at 9.50am for a safety briefing.

Contact FOSC on 07542 168444 to get involved.