Complaints over 'beer bush' filled with 'unbelievable' amount of rubbish

Complaints about a bush littered with beer cans, vodka bottles, pizza boxes and more in Hatfield Road have been made by a frustrated Slough resident.

Mark, who preferred not to give his second name, says he regularly walks through the busy area.

He said: “There must be over 200 beer cans there. It’s unbelievable, it’s become a beer bush, I’ve never seen so many.

“A year or two ago it was in such a state the council cleaned it up. It’s been left to fester again.”

Mark says it gives a bad impression of Slough, particularly as there are new flats nearby which people are trying to sell.

He added: “What message does that give out?”

The land the rubbish was found in is privately owned but is frequently passed by pedestrians.

After being contacted by the Express on Friday, Slough Borough Council sent its neighbourhood enforcement team to make sure the landowners keep the area clear of rubbish.