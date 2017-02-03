'Inadequate' care service responds to CQC report

The manager of a care service which has gone into special measures has defended her practice.

Precious Care Services Ltd, based in Station Road, Slough, was rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its latest report.

The company provides domestic and personal care to elderly and disabled people.

In its report published on January 18 and based on an inspection in November, the CQC said: “We found a number of unsafe care practices that placed people at risk of harm. The registered manager failed to report an allegation of suspected abuse.”

The company was also criticised for carrying out ‘unsafe recruitment practices’ which put residents at risk of abuse and ‘inappropriate care’.

However the Government watchdog also said: “People and their relatives said they felt safe.

“They told us staff arrived on time and the care received was not rushed.”

The inspection was spread across November 14, 15 and 17 and focused on different aspects including employment policy and care for patients on different days.

Practice manager Zuwrena Sioghan Markman Jones said that much of the negative findings were down to the practice’s computer system crashing on the week of the inspection.

She said this meant it was unable to produce DBS check documents for staff on the day of the inspection, adding that proper employment procedures are carried out.

Miss Jones also said that after the CQC inspection, the relatives of the patient involved with the abuse allegation had written to them saying they were satisfied no abuse had taken place.

She said: “I was caring too much on the road and not enough on the paperwork.”

The manager added the practice has ‘nothing to hide’ and said: “If they visited today they would see it all.”

She was confident that patients would praise the work of her and her staff.

Miss Jones added: “If you spoke to any of them, they would tell you that they see me almost every day of the week.

“We’ve got a brilliant team of care workers, they’re so lovely.”