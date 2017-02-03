Grandfather builds blockade to stop motorcyclists using alleyway as rat run

A grandfather who fears for the safety of children in his neighbourhood has built a blockade to stop motorcyclists from using a passageway near Foxborough Close as a rat run.

Elias Finney, who lives in the close in Slough, fears the passage, which is on a blind bend and near a playground, will eventually lead to someone being killed.

On Thursday, January 26, the grandfather-of-seven installed a post in the way to deter motorcyclists.

The 48-year-old told the Express: “If someone’s child walks down the alleyway, they [the motorcyclists] are going to kill them stone dead.”

Mr Finney says he saw a ‘squashed’ dead cat in the alleyway three weeks ago and buried it so that children did not have to see it. He also says he has found condoms and needles on the ground in an alcove by the pathway.

He added: “It’s been going on for years and I’m the only one doing anything about it.”

Mr Finney claims he had the backing of Slough borough councillors and Thames Valley Police to put the post in place, which is on land owned by his residents’ association. But his precautions have had opposition from some residents, who say he is blocking a useful shortcut for trying to get to the A4.

Mr Finney responded: “When a motorbike hits them and takes them through the alleyway what are they going to do then?”

The father-of-four says it is not a registered public right of way and says many years ago a fence panel was smashed to create a makeshift shortcut.

The land is owned by Slough’s housing team and is not public.

Mr Finney’s post was broken by a vandal who also vandalised his car last Friday.

The landscape gardener has since agreed with Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi to not put up another post while the council consults residents on solutions.

Cllr Bedi will host a meeting with the council’s housing team next week.