In pictures: Masjid Al Jannah mosque holds open day

‘Build bridges not walls’ was the message as Masjid Al Jannah mosque opened its doors to the public yesterday (Sunday) in Slough.

The Islamic Educational & Community Centre took part in the national #VisitMyMosque initiative organised by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), aimed at providing an insight into the daily life of the mosque to promote a better understanding of Islam.

The event was attended by several local councillors, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, the Mayor of Slough and Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart, who made a rousing speech in defence of our shared values declaring ‘we have more in common than what separates us’.

She added: “I didn’t want to come here and make a political speech today but I can’t not in light of recent events.

"It’s days like this where we can learn from each other and I hope in the wake of the solidarity shown recently against President Trump's travel ban, the US can learn also.”

Visitors could try on traditional Islamic dress, witness the call to prayer and were given a tour of an exhibition that ran through the history of the Quran, the history of Islam in Britain, women's rights and early contributions to science by Islamic scholars.

President at Masjid Al Jannah, Anees Mohammed, said: "We have around 42 different nationalities that come here, so we want people to feel welcome anytime.

"We've worked hard to build good relationships with the community over the last three years."

Several members of Thames Valley Police were also at the event.

Community support officer Mansel Jackson said: "It's nice to come to events like this because we often deal with racially aggravated assaults which stem from misunderstanding, so it's good to show our support."

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal, spoke to visitors about the importance of looking after their children in the face of radicalisation.

Speaking after the event he said: "I think the work they're doing with sports and community groups is really important and they're doing a good job in terms of integration."

Volunteer Sarfraz Wali added: "The early origins of the word 'college' in Islam comes from the discussions that would take place in the Mosque after prayer.

"That's really what today is about, creating those discussions to facilitate a better understanding."