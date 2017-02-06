Police called to reports of 'axe-wielding' men at Asda

Police were called to Asda in Slough’s Telford Drive early this morning (Monday) following reports of axe wielding men stealing cigarettes.

Police were called to the scene at about 3.15am after it was reported that four men in dark clothing entered the closed store carrying what was believed to be axes.

Cigarettes were stolen from the supermarket's tobacco kiosk before the men, who had their faces covered, left the scene.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 81 of February 6, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.