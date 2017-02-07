Exhibitions showcase art and culture on offer in Slough

Artists, poets and performers were out in force on Saturday to showcase some of the best in home grown talent the town has to offer.

Organised by Home Slough, programme manager Milan Govedarcia said: "The aim is to bring together the best in arts and entertainment that can be found around the town.

"I wanted to show people that you don't need to go into London every time you want to see some art and culture."

The day began with an exhibition by artist Mary Parris called Faces of Slough at The Curve.

Mary said: “My work is described as quirky which probably describes me.”

Mary said she prefers watercolours but recently has been experimenting with acrylics and more abstract styles.

“I just really like painting faces and all my work is connected to Slough in some way.

“I grew up here so I wanted to celebrate its diversity.”

There was story time at The Curve’s children's library and the chance to watch Apna Virsa's dance rehearsal at the YES Shop.

At the Herschel Arms Pub there was a screening of Nathalia Syam's film ‘Half Wheel’, about a young differently-able man in south India.

The Observatory hosted an exhibition called Digital Disruption by Khurum Kahn, whose work focuses on faith buildings in Slough aimed at capturing the spirit of the town.

The day's events finished at the YES Shop with Empoword, a group of rappers and poets who tackled the issue of relationships.