Young entrepreneurs show off inventions at enterprise day

Young entrepreneurs from around Berkshire had the chance to demonstrate their entrepreneurial spirit on Saturday with eye-catching trade stalls to entice shoppers.

Aimed at students aged between 15 and 19, the Young Enterprise's Flagship Company Programme gives students the chance to set up and run their own company for a year, under the guidance of a skilled business mentor.

Eight schools took part, entering a total of 13 groups, for the event at Slough’s Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre.

Fidg-It is a toy aimed at relieving stress made by a group from Herschel Grammar School. Managing director Manaal Khan, 17, said: “We wanted to make something that not only could relieve stress but also help others in school that might have difficulty concentrating.”

At the business Strike Vinyl, Stephanie Stobie, 16, and a group from Claire's Court Senior School have been buying up old vinyl records and turning them into clocks.

Stephanie said: “We came up with the idea after we found out vinyl is making a comeback.

“The response has been good. People have been asking us to turn their old records into clocks for them.”

Sales director of CHIPD, Taha Khurram, 17, described his group’s company. Utilising NFC (near field communication) technology, they had created a bracelet and a wooden block for the home which connect to phones to combine technology with fashion and accessibility.

The Herschel Grammar student added: “Contactless is becoming more and more popular so we wanted to incorporate that into our products. It’s aimed at people interested in technology.”

A group from Burnham Grammar had brought together several products for their Ascension Sense Box.

Marketing and design lead Adeola Odunaike was proud of the fact all their products were ethically sourced and scientifically proven to relive stress, with a product for each of the senses.

The 17-year-old said: “We've had a really good response, people have been intrigued.”

They were later awarded for the best overall stall, followed closely by BLEND, a company selling non-alcoholic cocktails and B.right from Desborough College.

Business advisor and board member for the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead area, Anna McClafferty, said: "The idea is that they can display the certificate at the next event in Windsor where we hope to see them develop and improve on what they have learnt this time around."