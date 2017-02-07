Council tax bills set to rise as borough hits out at Government for 'passing the buck'

Accusations of the Government 'passing the buck' to councils to protect adult social care services were made at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting last night (Monday).

Cabinet approved a 4.71 per cent hike in council tax bills at the meeting, which will be voted on by full council on Thursday, February 23.

Many other local authorities across the country have proposed similar rises, due to the Government's three per cent precept to fund adult social care services.

The precept allows councils to raise their tax by an additional three per cent to prop up the services which across the country have been labelled as being in crisis.

Speaking at the meeting, cabinet leader Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: "The Government has let us all down in not ensuring adult social care is adequately funded, and in passing the buck onto local taxpayers it is a truly feeble response to a crisis that has been growing for years.”

He said the hike will generate an extra £1.5m for adult social care.

Cllr Munawar added that £12.4m worth of council savings means no frontline service cuts will be made in the new financial year.

SBC deputy leader councillor Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: "We’ve saved our frontline services as far as possible.

“I hope in coming months a lot of our residents will see the impact our social care is having."

Non-cabinet member Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: "I think this is the first post-austerity budget.

"The previous government were keen to cut. This government is saying they're quite happy to pass the buck to local tax payers.

"That's something we're going to have to be quite mindful of in future years."

He said a council tax rise which is triple the inflation rate is 'unusual' and is worried the Government would use this as a precedent to carry on passing responsibility.

He added: "I think we need to prepare ourselves and make sure we're ready."

Cabinet also approved SBC’s capital strategy for 2017 to 2023, which will commit £75m for housing, £71m on schools and wellbeing, £44m on leisure facilities and £29m on highways.

The meeting took place at St Martins Place in Bath Road.