Electoral fraud crackdown supported by Slough councillors

Measures proposed by the Government to tackle electoral fraud were welcomed at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting on Tuesday, January 31.

In December the Government announced plans to crackdown on electoral fraud in response to an independent report by Sir Eric Pickles.

Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) put forward a motion for Slough to pilot recommended changes in the report.

This could include piloting the use of ID in polling stations at 2018’s local government elections.

In 2009 Tory councillor Eshaq Khan was jailed for three-and-a-half-years for electoral fraud. Five other Slough men were also imprisoned.

At last week’s meeting, Labour councillors congratulated the Conservative Group for taking a stand against voter fraud.

The meeting took place at The Curve in William Street.

Measures to tackle electoral support proposed by the Government were welcomed at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting on Tuesday, January 31.

In December 2016 the Government announced plans to crack down on electoral fraud in response to an independent report by Sir Eric Pickles.

Councillor Rayman Bains (Cons, Upton) put forward a motion for Slough to pilot of recommended changes in Mr Pickles' report.

This could include piloting the use of ID in polling stations at 2018's local government elections.

At the meeting, Labour Party councillors congratulated the Conservative Group for taking a stand against voter fraud.

At the meeting Councillot Amarpreet Dhaliwal (Cons, Langley St Mary's) said: "The level of support that's been received across the chamber is refreshing."

In 2009 Tory councillor Eshaq Khan was jailed for three-and-a-half-years for electoral fraud.

Five other Slough men were also imprisoned.

The meeting took place at The Curve in William Street.