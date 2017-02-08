Discovery of ‘active mice infestation’ closes down pizza restaurant in Slough

A pizza restaurant in Slough has been closed with immediate effect after an ‘active infestation of mice’ was found by council officers.

The Perfect Pizza Company in High Street was served with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on Thursday as food and safety enforcement officers said the takeaway caused ‘an imminent risk to public health’.

A hearing at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Monday granted the council an order, forcing the store to remain closed until officers are satisfied ‘people eating there are no longer at risk’.

The council successfully applied to the court to recover its costs and the operator of The Perfect Pizza Company was ordered to pay £775.83.

Councillor Paul Sohal, commissioner for regulation and consumer protection, said: “An active mice infestation at Perfect Pizza meant that we had no other choice than to formally close the business until standards improve.

“I hope this serves as a warning to other food businesses that we take the safety of consumers very seriously.

“We won’t hesitate in shutting down any business that shows such a blatant disregard for the public’s health.”