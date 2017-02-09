Burglar who hit homes in Windsor and Slough jailed for three years

A burglar from Slough who raided a house with people inside was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.

Jonathan Jack, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of burglary and one count of vehicle interference.

On December 28, Jack entered a property in St Leonard’s Road, Windsor, and stole two bicycles.

The crook then burgled a house in Upton Road, Slough, on January 1 and swiped a handbag, purse, phone and a Playstation game while the occupants were inside.

Two days later the 38-year-old broke into a blue Ford Fiesta in Mill Street, Slough, but was disturbed by members of the public and did not steal anything.

Jack was sentenced to 36 months in prison for the first burglary, 32 months for the second burglary and four weeks for the vehicle interference. The sentences will run concurrently.

After the sentencing, investigating officer DC Zoe Bryant said: “Jonathan Jack had no regards for the victims when he entered their homes and stole from them.

“I hope this conviction sends a clear message to residents within Thames Valley that burglary will not be tolerated.

"We will ensure that those who commit crime and cause misery within our communities are brought to justice.”