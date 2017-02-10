Councillors complain about 'dangerous' and 'neglected' wall

Two concerned councillors have complained about a ‘neglected’ crack in a wall in Anslow Place which they say is dangerous.

Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) says he has been writing to Slough Borough Council (SBC) asking it to resolve the problem since September.

“I’m fed up with it,” said Cllr Strutton, who said the crack is getting bigger.

“I don’t think it’s safe and they’ve done nothing.

“It’s just constant neglect, Slough Borough Council are not maintaining the area.”

The councillor has put up a sign saying ‘Beware Dangerous Wall’ to warn passers-by of the council-owned wall.

Cllr Anna Wright (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) said: “I don’t think it’s right for the council to keep on not repairing it, knowing that it’s going to get worse, not better.”

The council’s building control experts inspected the wall in December and said it is structurally sound and not dangerous.

SBC’s housing team is looking into a permanent solution to ease concerns.