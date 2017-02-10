Demolition of The Centre begins to pave way for new leisure facility

Heavy machinery began knocking down The Centre in Slough’s Farnham Road yesterday (Thursday) to clear the way for a new leisure centre.

Massive cranes approached the site, which has been undergoing a ‘soft strip’ since the start of the year, and removed the building’s sign, letter by letter.

The building, which was built in 1997 and has been closed since November, will be replaced with a £26million leisure facility, with a 25m swimming pool, sports hall, gym and exercise studios.

Construction is scheduled to start in May.

The work will be undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Morgan Sindall Investments and Slough Borough Council.

Commissioner for leisure and environment Cllr Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham) said: “The demolition of the old centre is a major step forward for the project to bring the latest and best leisure facilities to the borough.

“The new leisure centre will be one of our flagship facilities and I know the team is excited to get started.”