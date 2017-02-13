Mon, 13
Firefighters cut roof off car to rescue injured woman following M4 crash

Firefighters had to cut the roof off a car to rescue an injured woman following a crash on the M4 last night (Sunday).

Crews from Slough and Windsor attended the scene at about 6.45pm following reports that a Nissan Juke and Vauxhall Astra had crashed between junctions 5 and 6.

They cut the roof off the Vauxhall Astra and got the injured woman out with the help of paramedics using a spinal board.

She was taken to Wexham Park Hospital to be treated for spinal injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Juke was unhurt.

