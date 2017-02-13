'Brilliant' arts and crafts workshop held at The Curve

A workshop aimed at promoting enterprise in the arts and crafts sector was held last weekend.

Culture Studio is a Windsor-based Community Interest Company that was recently awarded a grant by the East Berkshire Community Learning Trust to run a two-day creative enterprise workshop at The Curve in William Street.

A jewellery making workshop on Saturday, February 4, was taken by Amanda Denison, a jewellery maker and enameller who is supported by the Craft Council’s Talent Development Programme.

Director Daljeet Jutla explained the company’s vision was to bring emerging British designers, makers and creative business professionals to deliver high quality creative business workshops and courses within the community.

She said: “We’re keen to not just sell products but to promote creative enterprise courses in the local area to increase skills and knowledge that enable people to explore new opportunities in the crafts sector.

“The workshop on Saturday was brilliant, I’m really happy with how it went.”