School gets kitted out thanks to Slough Town Supporters Trust

New football kits provided by Slough Town Supporters Trust were modelled by St Joseph's Catholic High School students on Wednesday, February 8.

Before presenting the kits and a cheque of £1,450, trust members were shown the Shaggy Calf Lane school’s new sports facilities, which is part of Slough Town FC's Arbour Park stadium development project.

Trust board member Dan Brench said: "We're so pleased to be able to get back to what the trust is meant to be about.

“Now the club has a stable future at its new home we can return our focus to doing things for the community.”

For the past few years the trust raised most of its funds for Slough Town FC before it moved to its new home at Arbour Park in August 2016.

St Joseph's head of PE Nikki Formby said: “We are extremely lucky have developed a relationship with Slough Town Football Club, not only in the use of their facilities, but also most recently in a kind donation of kit from the supporters of the club.”