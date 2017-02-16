Wellbeing event set up to help those with personal worries

People with issues including mental health, financial worries and drug problems can receive some helpful advice at a wellbeing event in Slough Town Square today (Thursday).

Volunteers from Samaritans will lend listening ears in their 'We Listen' campaign trailer outside Empire Cinema.

Talking Therapies, Shelter, Thames Valley Police, Feel at Home With Your Finances and DrugFAM will also have advice stalls set up.

The event, which has been endorsed by Slough Borough Council, will run from 10am to 5pm.

Slough Borough Council commissioner for health and social care, Councillor Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central), said: "Life can be tough and it can be hard to reach out and ask for help when it’s needed, but whatever you’re going through and whenever you need them, Samaritans are there to listen.

"I urge Slough residents to come down and visit Samaritans to find out more about services that are available locally.

"They offer an essential service to people in need and we’re very proud to support them."