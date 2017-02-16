Council reject 'misleading' petition against Absolutely Ten Pin closure

Disappointment has been expressed by Slough Community Leisure (SCL) over the rejection of a petition demanding the Absolutely Ten Pin bowling centre remains open.

The leisure trust, whose contract with Slough Borough Council (SBC) expires at the end of May, started its petition in November.

On January 31, SBC voted not to act on the petition which had 1,518 signatures from people who lived, worked or studied in Slough.

SCL cannot re-bid for Slough's leisure management contract due to financial reasons but wants the Salt Hill Park centre to remain as a bowling site.

SBC plans to convert it to a multi-activity leisure centre.

Referring to Labour councillors towing the party line, SCL's CEO Rob Whitehouse said: "It was a shame that councillor’s voted to keep in with their party rather than do what’s best for the community.

"As there are no available venues that are suitable, sadly it looks like we will be forced to take Ten Pin out of the town."

A SBC spokesman said: "The support they [SCL] pressed for was for a petition which was misleading in its premise and implied we were closing the facility completely.

"We do not wish to continue rehashing the past.

"We are looking to the future and to pushing forward with our plans."