Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart questioned over second EU referendum vote

A conservative councillor has criticised Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart for voting in favour of a second EU referendum, despite the town voting to leave.

On Wednesday, February 8, the Labour MP voted in favour of a second referendum to be held once the terms of leaving the EU have been worked out.

The proposal, penned by Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, was backed by 33 MPs and opposed by 340 in the House of Commons.

Pointing out that Slough voted to leave in the referendum on June 23, Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) told the Express: “I understand the dilemmas MPs have if you were someone who voted to remain and your constituency voted to leave.

“I think it’s important that you understand why.

“There’s just not enough scrutiny about what our local MP does.”

He says Ms Mactaggart should explain her case to constituents.

Last year 54 per cent of voters in Slough chose to leave the EU, with 29,631 votes to 24,911, and a 62.1 per cent turnout.

“It’s a shame really” Cllr Bains added. “The majority of people who voted out should know that their MP disagrees with them.”

Fiona Mactaggart said: “I voted to trigger article 50 but also voted for this liberal amendment which allows the public to vote on the final deal.

“It’s clear that many of the promises made by the Leave side during the referendum campaign will not be fulfilled.

“When we do know what the final deal is going to be, I think people should have a chance to accept or reject it.

“That doesn’t go against the votes of the winning 52 per cent; it gives them the chance to confirm their previous decision or to change it when the full impact is exactly clear.”

Slough Borough Council’s leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: “I and the Labour Party campaigned to remain in the EU but we have to accept that both our town and our country voted to leave.

“Whatever our view on the issue, we must respect the democratic process.”