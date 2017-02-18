Slough artist to make comeback with exhibition at The Curve

After putting away his paint brushes 20 years ago, a Slough artist is making a comeback with an exhibition at The Curve next month.

John Baker-Brown left the art world decades ago due to a number of personal struggles.

The former art teacher, who is now in a much better place, has dusted off some of his old oil paintings which will be displayed at The Curve next month.

John’s oil paintings depict landscapes of the area surrounding Slough, including Burnham Beeches and Richings Park.

The 67-year-old said: “Nobody’s ever seen them. They went into the back of a cupboard in a folder.

"I just wanted to get myself out there.

“I thought I must get back to painting now I’m retired. I don’t really have any problems now, I just have time on my hands.”

The exhibition, titled Pathways and Tracks – Impressions of the Local Landscape opens on Friday, March 10 and will run for rest of the month, possibly continuing into April.