Expert from The Ugly Animal Roadshow proves to be a hit

An exhibition of nature’s ugliest creatures was held at The Curve in Slough and Cippenham Library on Wednesday.

The Ugly Animal Roadshow, run by the Ugly Animal Preservation Society, taught youngsters aged three to 12 about the world’s most monstrous species.

The aim of the presentation, by biologist Simon Watt, was to focus on animals which get less media attention.

As a way of demonstrating their biology, youngsters played games pretending to be the ugly creatures.

The presenter, who tours all over the UK, says most people do not notice the 200 to 250 species which die out every day because they only notice cute animals.

About 35 people attended each of the events at The Curve in William Street and Cippenham Library in Elmshott Lane.

Slough Borough Council’s audience development co-ordinator Dayna White said: “It was really good, they loved it.

“It was really heavy on audience participation and there were loads of games. They had books for sale at the end and people stayed for 20 minutes asking him [Simon] questions.”