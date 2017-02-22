Wed, 22
Pregnant woman taken to hospital after crash

James Harrison

A pregnant woman needed treatment following a crash close to Wexham Park Hospital last night (Tuesday).

A fire crew from Slough was sent to the incident opposite the Red Lion pub, in Stoke Green, at about 7.30pm, which involved a Volkswagen Scirocco and Vauxhall Corsa.

On arrival, firefighters found three people had already got out of the cars.

They spent about half an hour at the indident and briefly closed the road while they made the scene safe.

The pregnant woman was taken to hospital to be checked over.

