Coroner says medical procedure did not lead to 63-year-old woman's death

A 63-year-old woman from Slough died from respiratory failure which was not a result of a medical procedure three days before, an inquest heard today (Wednesday).

The inquest at Reading Town Hall was told how on October 1, 2016, Ruth Frances Hammond complained of 'shortness of breath' to her husband Richard Hammond at their Boarlands Close home.

Mr Hammond went upstairs for his wife's inhaler and returned to find her lying on the floor.

She was rushed in an ambulance to Wexham Park Hospital but died later that morning.

Coroner Peter Bedford said Mrs Hammond attended Wexham Park Hospital on September 28 for a procedure to check for womb cancer.

Doctors agreed it was suitable for her to undergo the hysteroscopy under local anaesthetic.

In a report, medical consultant Alistair Gordon said the procedure was ‘unremarkable’ and ‘went well.’

Speaking at the inquest, Mr Gordon said it was likely Mrs Hammond's respiratory failure resulted from her mitral stenosis, a condition which restricts blood flow.

The inquest heard how Mrs Hammond had numerous medical conditions including type two diabetes and high blood pressure.

Although hysteroscopy's are known to lead to blood clots, Mr Bedford said that it was Mrs Hammond's pre-existing mitral stenosis that caused blood clots to form in her lungs.

He ruled out the medical procedure two days before as a cause.