Privacy concerns for swimmers eased over new leisure centre's design

Concerns over the privacy of children swimming in Slough's new £26 million leisure facility were eased at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting last night (Wednesday).

Last month, SBC's planning committee deferred a decision on plans to refurbish the centre in Farnham Road. Committee members had concerns about glass panelling by the pool leaving children over-exposed.

Speaking at Wednesday's meeting, Mark Gowdridge of GT3 Architects said the building's design would let in plenty of natural light while providing privacy.

The building's street-level panelling would be made with specialist translucent material made by Everlite.

Mr Gowdridge said a parent's viewing area would provide cover by the learning pool as well as automated blinds and supergraphics.

Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said he was still not happy with the building's design.

"There's still just a boxiness about it," he added.

He said the building's translucent strip at the bottom level makes it look like it’s 'showing its underwear’.

"It is what it is, a large metal box that we stick our stuff in but perhaps there isn't as much to do to it as we imagine," he added.

Councillors delegated the plans to the planning manager for approval.

The meeting took place at St Martins Place in Bath Road.