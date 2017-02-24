Work begins on £7.7m refurbishment of Absolutely Ice Arena

Demolition machines began stripping apart the Absolutely Ice Arena in Montem Lane on Tuesday in preparation for a £7.7 million refurbishment.

Major construction work on the 30-year-old building is expected to start in April, and the arena will be re-opened in phases.

The new and improved rink is expected to be completed in November this year as well as an extension in early 2018.

The refurbishment is being undertaken by developers Slough Urban Renewal (SUR).

Members of Slough Borough Council including leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) and SUR attended Tuesday’s demolition.

Slough Borough Council’s commissioner for leisure and environment, Cllr Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham), said: “The ice arena has been tired and run down for too long but with this major investment we will be bringing it right up to modern standards, providing an improved outside area, improved atmosphere with quality facilities for everyone.”

A temporary ice rink next to the ice arena opened earlier this month.