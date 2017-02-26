Hate crime awareness campaign launched by community group

Volunteers are needed for a hate crime awareness campaign which is being rolled out in Slough next month.

The ‘Let’s Stop Hate Crime’ campaign, run by Slough-based community cohesion group Mustaqbill Future Foundation, is encouraging people to report hate crimes to it.

The group’s leader Nazar Lodhi has designed leaflets which will contain useful information in a variety of languages including English, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Polish and Somali.

His group is prepared to act as a middle-man between people who have suffered from hate crimes and the police.

Despite Slough’s vibrant mix of cultures, Mr Lodhi thinks more hate crimes occur in Slough than people might think and that many incidents go unreported.

“The law protects us and you should not take any abuse from anyone,” he added.

He says he believes the Brexit campaign has added fuel to the fire and has encouraged some people to act on pre-existing racist views.

“The Brexit result was achieved with the help of misleading and untrue facts and figures and the fear factor of immigrants,” he added.

The Labour Party member has come out in support of MP for Slough Fiona Mactaggart’s decision to vote in Parliament for a second EU referendum once the terms of Brexit have been figured out. Last week the Express reported Ms Mactaggart came under criticism for the decision because Slough voted to leave.

Mr Lodhi said: “Fiona is a good MP who works closely with constituents but she also has a right to make her own mind while she is voting on important issues.”

Reports of hate crimes can be sent to mfuturefoundation@gmail.com and the organisation will then pass them on to Thames Valley Police.

People who would like to help distribute leaflets can call Mr Lodhi on 01753 526704.