School expansions given thumbs up despite 'boxy' and 'ugly' designs

Hundreds of new secondary school places are expected to come to Slough after councillors approved two school expansion plans at a meeting on Wednesday.

Although members of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee welcomed new school places they raised concerns over increased traffic and ‘blocky’ looking buildings.

Wexham School plans to demolish its library and another building to make way for a three-storey building which will increase its student capacity from 900 to 1,200.

The new building will have a black and yellow colour scheme and block-like design which some councillors objected to.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “I don’t like the boxy nature of the building.

“If there are other colours this thing comes in, we do want to look at them.”

Echoing his sentiments, Cllr Michael Holledge (Lab, Langley Kedermister) said: “It’s not exactly a colour that inspires.”

Concerns were raised about additional parking pressures outside the school in Norway Drive.

The school is under Slough Borough Council’s jurisdiction but Buckinghamshire County Council is responsible for Norway Drive.

Councillors proposed asking the county council to paint double yellow lines on the road in exchange for Slough Borough Council parking wardens operating in the area.

After giving Wexham School’s plans the go-ahead, councillors discussed the Westgate School’s plans for a two-storey extension and a new two-storey classroom block.

This would see the number of students at the school in Cippenham Lane increase from 998 to 1,200.

The plans also include a refurbishment of buildings, a shared cycle and footpath and a new pedestrian entrance.

Cllr Swindlehurst was worried the increased number of students and parents driving cars could lead to accidents.

He said: “The impact of the number of pupils exiting and entering the school from Cippenham Lane cannot be underestimated.”

He worried about increased numbers on what he says is an overly narrow pavement, and plans to add a cycleway to it, will push students out into the road.

“I think it’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Councillors criticised the architecture of one of the proposed buildings.

Cllr Ted Plenty, (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) said: “I think we all as members can agree, looking at that, that’s so ugly.

“It just looks like someone had dumped a few boxes there.”

Councillors approved the plans on the condition that the school reviews its travel plan.

The meeting took place at St Martin’s Place in Bath Road.