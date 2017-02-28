Motorists warned of overnight closures on A4

Motorists have been warned of upcoming overnight closures on the A4 eastbound in Langley to make way for a 'rapid transport' scheme.

The closures will take place between the A4 junctions with Upton Court Road and Langley High Street from March 20 to March 27.

The road will be closed on weekdays from 9pm to 6am.

Lane restrictions will be in place eastbound on the A4 Bath Road from Galvin Road to Salt Hill Avenue from 6 March and will continue for 12 weeks.

The work taking place at a series of A4 junctions are part of the SMaRT (Slough Mass Rapid Transport) scheme - a public transport service along the A4.

The link is intended to connect Slough Trading Estate, the town centre and the east of the borough.

The project has been funded by the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Transport Board and Slough Borough Council (SBC).

An overnight road closure will be in place at Queensmere Road on Thursday, March 9, from 9pm to 6am to install detection equipment.

The footway adjacent to Queensmere Road will also be closed from 8am on Wednesday, March 1, until Friday, March 10.

Diversions will be in place for all improvement works.

SBC leader, Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman), said: “We would like to thank the residents of Slough for bearing with us as we undertake these important improvements.

“No one likes roadworks, but we are working hard to minimise any disruption caused.

“One of our top priorities is ensuring Slough’s transport infrastructure is fit for both residents and businesses, encouraging them to locate, start, grow and stay in the borough.”

SBC sends out a regular mailing list with information on the SMaRT scheme and construction works. Email TfS@slough.gov.uk for further information or to be added to the mailing list.