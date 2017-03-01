Wed, 01
Driver flees scene of crash which left female trapped

A 41-year-old woman had to be cut from the passenger seat of a car after a collision with another car that fled the scene.

The incident occurred opposite the Honda garage in Dover Road, Slough, at midnight last night.

Two fire crews from Slough Fire Station attended the incident for about an hour.

The male driver was already out of the car and talking to police as the fire crew arrived.

The female passenger was later taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Police believe the car which failed to stop was a dark-coloured Vauxhall. If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote the reference 1622 (28/2). 

