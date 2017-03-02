Temporary ice arena finally opens to skaters

A synchronised skating demonstration marked the much-anticipated official opening of the temporary ice arena in Montem Lane yesterday (Wednesday).

Several delays were announced for the rink, which was originally supposed to open in mid-November, due to legal issues.

The temporary rink is in place for Slough's many ice skating groups to use while work is carried out on the main ice arena next door.

The main arena closed for its £7.7m refurbishment on October, leaving skating groups, many of which skate in national competitions, anxious about having no ice.

Both Slough Borough Council (SBC) and many of the town's skaters are happy to put the episode behind them now the rink has opened.

Rink manager Claire Johnson, who also manages Windsor on Ice during the festive season, said she is excited to start in Slough.

She said: "We're just really happy to be open for the people, for all the community.

"We've had some great feedback which is really nice."

SBC's leisure development manager Victoria Coady, who was managing the rink's construction, was also delighted.

She said: "I'm extremely happy it's finally up and hopefully the residents will enjoy it."

To mark the occasion, four members of Slough Synchronised Skating Club's Allstars team put on a display.

SBC's leader Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: "It's a good facility and people are enjoying it.

"I'm glad people are happy, that's all that matters at the end of the day.

"I'm sorry that it took a little longer than anticipated."

The rink is owned by Silver Blades Ice Rinks, which owns six facilities across the UK.

Its managing director Mark Johnson was at the grand opening.

He said the temporary rink's opening would prevent Slough's skaters from moving to clubs elsewhere or giving up their passions altogether.

The rink has been used by Slough's skating clubs since last weekend but will officially open up to the public on Saturday.

Refurbishment of the main ice arena is expected to be completed in November.