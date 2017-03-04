Pupils record and perform 'catchy' pop songs with moral messages

Aspiring popstars at Foxborough Primary School took to the stage and performed for their parents after rehearsing and recording pop songs with uplifting messages.

Pupils at the school in Common Road spent the whole week learning the lyrics to songs provided by Christian singing and recording project iSingPOP before singing and dancing for parents on Friday, February 24.

The upbeat songs with lyrics about friendship, love, peace and thankfulness are designed to teach children Christian moral values.

The day before the big performances, pupils recorded their tracks on CD for their parents to buy.

The primary school's year six teacher Rafaela Hummel coordinated the project with the help of Reverend Robin Grayson of the Parish of Langley Marish and Wayne Dixon from Christian Connection in Schools.

Rafaela said: "The kids loved it. Pupils said that the songs are so catchy."

She said the youngsters understood the lyrics’ moral lessons and said an exciting and energetic rehearsal on Friday morning helped their concentration in class.

"They seem engaged for the rest of the day," she added.