Dealership offers £10,000 reward after thieves steal three cars

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information on a break-in at a Bath Road car dealership last week which resulted in three cars worth £36,000 being stolen.

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, thieves stole two BMWs and a Volkswagen Golf from independent dealer Bath Road Car Sales.

The intruders broke into the dealership’s office and took a safe containing the paperwork and keys for 40 cars before stealing the three cars, which were outdoors.

At 1.20am, two men started taking apart a metal fence round the side of the dealership, a job which took them nearly three hours, said police.

CCTV footage shows them going straight to the office and opening a window with a crowbar.

They emerged at 4.11am carrying the safe and stole a black BMW M5 F10 and a convertible silver BMW 335i.

The crooks returned to the scene just eight minutes later in the convertible and stole a silver VW Golf, having already moved cars out the way.

Business co-owner Rana Sarfraz said one of the thieves had come to the dealers a few days earlier to ask about prices.

“Two days later the cars get stolen,” he said.

Rana and his business partner Jerry Parri have been quoted £8,000 for replacement car keys. In the meantime, no cars can be sold.

Rana said: “At the moment we have to borrow some cars off friends and they’re blocking in the other vehicles.

“We’ve been out of business since the 21st of February.

“Obviously our bills are climbing, we’ve got rent to pay and we can’t do no sales, nothing.”

He suspects the thieves were professionals as staff at the 24-hour Esso garage next door were unaware of the raid.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.