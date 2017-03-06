Councils voice joint opposition to emerging local plan for Slough

Opposition to Slough Borough Council’s emerging local plan has been expressed by both South Bucks District Council and Chiltern District Council.

Slough Borough Council is in early preparation stages for its local plan.

It could mean thousands of homes being built on greenbelt land in South Bucks over the next 20 years as part of Slough Borough Council's northern expansion.

Areas affected would include east Burnham, Stoke Green, Wexham Street, George Green, Middle Green, Shreding Green and land between Slough and Richings Park and at Taplow and Iver.

Both South Bucks District Council and Chiltern District Council objected to the plans in a joint response on Friday, February 24.

It says the councils cannot sustainably meet their own housing needs let alone Slough Borough Council’s.

South Bucks District Councillor Nick Naylor, portfolio holder for sustainable development, said: “We feel that Slough needs to be looking more closely at what scope there might be within the borough and across Berkshire.”

The two district councils formed their response from a number of meetings with Slough Borough Council officers, with the most recent meeting being held on February 20.