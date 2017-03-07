Drop-in sessions run as part of National Apprenticeship Week

Organisations in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead are searching for talented people for their apprenticeship schemes as part of next week’s National Apprenticeship Week.

The celebratory week, co-ordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service, recognises the positive impact apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Pinewood Studios, in Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, has 10 apprentices under its wing and has trained 16 apprentices over the past 18 months.

The studio offers apprenticeships in electrical engineering, plumbing, IT, digital media and more.

Leigh Reid first joined Pinewood in 2015 as a creative and digital media apprentice and has since landed a full-time job at the studios as a digital lab operator.

The 20-year-old said: “It was a fantastic experience to learn from a friendly and talented team of people who shared their knowledge with me about their areas.”

Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director for Pinewood Studios Group, said: “The Apprenticeship Levy offers a good opportunity for employers who want to upskill.

“We are delighted to be helping grow the skills base in our industry.”

The Apprenticeship Levy is a levy on UK employers to fund new apprenticeships which will come into effect on Thursday, April 6.

Pinewood Studios is looking for two youngsters for a telecoms and digital content services apprenticeship.

East Berkshire College, which has campuses in Langley and Windsor, offers a variety of apprenticeships in a range of professions including hairdressing, accountancy and vehicle maintenance.

Harry Davis, an apprentice for Maidenhead-based events company FX4 Solutions through the college, is happy with the path he has taken.

The 17-year-old from Slough said: “An apprenticeship gets you out in the real world.

“I’m learning life lessons as well as lots of new skills at work and college.

“For my industry, an apprenticeship is a great way to learn, earn and get experience.”

East Berkshire College has 21 apprenticeship vacancies.

Phone 01753 793000 or visit www.eastberks.ac.uk/apprenticeships for details.

Slough’s Dulux Academy in Petersfield Avenue, which celebrates its first anniversary next week, also offers a variety of apprenticeships, from painting and decorating to woodcare.

It has about 50 places available.

For more details call 01753 877224 or visit www.academy.duluxtradepaintexpert.co.uk.

Slough Borough Council and its transactional services partner Avarto UK plans to invest in 25 new apprenticeships this year.

Drop-in sessions will be held at The Curve in William Street between 2pm and 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday.