Timetable changes aim to speed up bus journeys between Slough and Heathrow

Transport firm First Bus' number 10 and 11 routes will only operate between Slough and Heathrow Terminal 5 as of March 25.

The company hopes it will speed up journeys to the airport, something many Slough residents had concerns about when First Bus made major route changes in September 2016.

As the 10 and 11 services will no longer stop in Eton, a new service 15 will be introduced offering passengers an hourly bus into Slough from Eton Wick.

Services 12 and 13 will provide a service to Slough Trading Estate every 15 minutes from Slough Station.

Timetable changes will be made for services 8 and X74 during morning and afternoon peak congestion times in a bid to improve reliability.

Click here for more information on changes.