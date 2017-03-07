Slough Town goalkeeper thanks supporters following successful operation on fractured spine

Messages of gratitude have been shared by Slough Town FC goalkeeper Mark Scott following a successful operation on his neck yesterday (Monday).

While playing at Arbour Park on Saturday, the keeper fractured his spine around the base of his neck, causing his spine to move after colliding with Basingstoke Town player Nana Owusu in the first half.

An operation was carried out at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital to fix his shattered C6 vertebrate at the base of his neck.

In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), Scott shared a statement on Twitter, saying the operation was a success.

He said doctors had taken a bit of his hip bone to fuse a metal plate to his neck, which is now stable.

In his statement the goalkeeper said: "I have so many people to thank, it's been an insane few days.

"The amount of kind messages I have received is in the hundreds, we have found them so overwhelming I wish I could reply to every single one, and I will try when home and resting."

He apologised for the quality of the statement, joking: "It's 1.45am and I have been taking a lot of pain relief."

Slough Town's manager Neil Baker has set up a crowd funding webpage to support the goalie and trainee accountant while he is off his feet for what could be three months or longer.

On the page, Baker says: "We are trying to raise some funds to help replace some of his lost income, as he has a partner, mortgage and bills to pay.

Nobody steps out onto the pitch thinking they will break their neck, and it is a scary thought what might have happened on Saturday if he had not had the right care.

"They [John Radcliffe Hospital] have high hopes that he will fully recovery from the injury, however in the meantime any help would be much appreciated."

Click here to make a donation.