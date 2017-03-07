Slough man taken to hospital after toilet cleaner mix-up creates chlorine gas at Sikh temple

A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was exposed to chlorine gas created when alkaline and acid-based toilet cleaners were mixed at a Sikh temple in Slough today.

A blockage in the first floor toilets had caused maintenance at the Bath Road temple to use an alkaline-based cleaner throughout the week.

However, today, someone had used an acid-based product which created the dangerous chemical gas.

Firefighters from Slough attended the temple and used a ‘fine spray’ to make the ‘heavy’ chlorine sink to the floor, which they then mopped up, according to Slough’s crew manager Dave Moor.

The 59-year-old hurt his throat and was taken away in a private ambulance but was conscious when firefighters arrived at about 10am.

Gas monitors deployed from a team at Whitley Wood Fire Station arrived to check the chlorine levels.

They were there for two hours and most of the temple is now safe, although firefighters said the first floor will need to be professionally treated.